Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hisar villagers give 31 lakh to man who lost sarpanch polls for his service to society

Hisar villagers give 31 lakh to man who lost sarpanch polls for his service to society

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 12:41 AM IST

The candidate, Subhash Nambardar, who is known for promoting brotherhood had lost the sarpanch election to Sukhwinder Badhu by 157 votes

Hisar villagers give <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 31 lakh to man who lost sarpanch polls for his service to society
Hisar villagers give 31 lakh to man who lost sarpanch polls for his service to society
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: In a perfect example of brotherhood, the residents of Budha Khera village in Hisar on Wednesday honoured a fellow villager, who unsuccessfully contested for the post of sarpanch during the elections for the panchayati raj institutions held last month, and gave him 31.31 lakh in cash for his service to society.

The candidate, Subhash Nambardar, who is known for promoting brotherhood had lost the sarpanch election to Sukhwinder Badhu by 157 votes. The villagers organised a function to felicitate him for standing by the people through thick and thin.

Former village sarpanch Shamsher Karwasra said Nambardar is a social man and he has been working for the society for the last many years.

“We organised this function to extend support to him and tell him that he is a hero. We told him not to be disheartened by the poll results,” he added.

Subhash Nambardar thanked the villagers for bestowing love upon him.

“I will always be indebted by the love given by co-villagers. I will not keep any indifferences with the winning nominee,” he added.

Nambardar said he will utilise the amount given by villagers in providing sports items to youths, books for students and constructing some streets, besides making some small water tanks and ponds in the village.

Zila parishad chairman election postponed

The election to select zila parishad chairman and vice-chairman in Hisar was postponed today after all the winning members remained absent. According to information, rulling BJP was making last ditch efforts to elect its chairman but they could garner support of 8 zila parishad winning nominees out of the 30 in Hisar. However, the BJP’s junior alliance partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is also making attempts to win the chairman poll. JJP has more support than the BJP as of now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out