News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hoshiarpur man killed in US road crash

Hoshiarpur man killed in US road crash

ByPress Trust of India, Washington
Oct 17, 2023 08:42 AM IST

The accident occurred in rural Greenwood near Indianapolis. Sukhwinder Singh, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, arrived in the US at the age of 15 in 1996.

A 42-year-old man, hailing from Hoshiarpur, died in a head-on collision in Indianapolis last week, the police said. The deceased, Sukhwinder Singh, died of injuries on October 13, at a hospital. The accident occurred in rural Greenwood near Indianapolis. Singh, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, arrived in the US at the age of 15 in 1996.

According to local police, they responded to reports of a crash with severe injuries on the evening of October 12. Then the first responder found two vehicles with three people trapped after a head-on collision
According to local police, they responded to reports of a crash with severe injuries on the evening of October 12. Then the first responder found two vehicles with three people trapped after a head-on collision

According to local police, they responded to reports of a crash with severe injuries on the evening of October 12. Then the first responder found two vehicles with three people trapped after a head-on collision.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Accord, driven by Singh, swerved into the opposite lane, crashing into a Cadillac Escalade, the police said.

Singh died from his injuries at the hospital. He is survived by his wife, a 15-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

He had been living in Indianapolis since 2010. The driver of the Cadillac, a 52-year-old Indianapolis man, and his 52-year-old female passenger suffered severe injuries and were transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital, the police said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out