Man arrested on suspicion of ‘links’ with Amritpal released

Hoshiarpur: The Hoshiarpur police on Saturday arrested Jaswinder Singh Pangli of Jagatpur Jattan village of Phagwara to question him over his suspected links with Waris Punjab De outfit’s head Amritpal Singh, who is on the run ever since a crackdown was launched against him and his aides on March 18. Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh.

No concrete evidence was, however, found against Pangli and the police moved an application before the court to discharge the accused. On Sunday, when the latter was produced before the duty magistrate, he was ordered to be released.

Sources said the police had arrested Pangli on the disclosures made by another suspect Gurwant Singh of Lakhimpur Kheri, who was arrested on April 1 and is in police custody.

His counsel Tanheer Singh Bariana said since no incriminatory evidence had come on record against his client, the Mehtiana police had to move the application for his release.

A case of rash driving (Section 279 of IPC) was lodged in Mehtiana police station against Amritpal after he and his aide Papalpreet Singh fled from Marnaiyan village on March 28, abandoning their car in a dera. The police, since then, have been conducting raids in the area, especially deras, and questioning suspected persons.