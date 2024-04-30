IAF, PSB enter finals of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament
The final match and closing ceremony will be held on April 30 at 4 pm at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, 3BRD, Air Force Station in Chandigarh
Indian Air Force (IAF) and Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) have secured top spots after the semi-final matches played on Monday. In a one-sided semi-final match, IAF won by 4-0 against the CISF in 5th Edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament. In the second match, PSB won by 3-0 against the Indian Army.
The winners and runners-up of the tournament will be awarded cash prizes of ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh, respectively. The man of the match will also receive ₹10,000 in every game.