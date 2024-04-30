 IAF, PSB enter finals of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament - Hindustan Times
IAF, PSB enter finals of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 30, 2024 09:16 AM IST

The final match and closing ceremony will be held on April 30 at 4 pm at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, 3BRD, Air Force Station in Chandigarh

Indian Air Force (IAF) and Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) have secured top spots after the semi-final matches played on Monday. In a one-sided semi-final match, IAF won by 4-0 against the CISF in 5th Edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament. In the second match, PSB won by 3-0 against the Indian Army.

The Chief of the Air Staff will be the chief guest during the final match. (HT file)
The Chief of the Air Staff will be the chief guest during the final match. (HT file)

The final match and closing ceremony will be held on April 30 at 4 pm at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, 3BRD, Air Force Station Chandigarh. The Chief of the Air Staff will be the chief guest during the ceremony.

The winners and runners-up of the tournament will be awarded cash prizes of 3 lakh and 2 lakh, respectively. The man of the match will also receive 10,000 in every game.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / IAF, PSB enter finals of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament
Story Saved
