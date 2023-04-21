Family of three from Jind stuck in strife-hit Sudan

A family of three from Haryana’s Jind are among those stuck in Sudanese capital Khartoum, where the paramilitary rapid support forces (RSF) and Sudanese Armed forces (SAF) are engaged in a conflict. This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage on April 20, 2023, shows an aerial view of black smoke rising above the Khartoum International Airport amid ongoing battles between the forces of two rival generals. (AFP)

Aman Gupta, 31, who is stuck in the strife-hit city, with his wife Dixita Gupta, 29, and two-year-old daughter, in a video conference with the Hindustan Times Correspondent revealed that they are cooped up inside their house amid a constant threat of bombings and firing.

“We are out of food and water supply. The electricity supply has also been cut. My two-year-old daughter has taken ill and is in urgent need of medical attention but all facilities have been shut down due to the ongoing violence,” he said.

Gupta says his car was also looted by some miscreants soon after the violence broke out last Saturday.

“I was at my office at the time. Some miscreants suddenly barged in and looted my car and cash at gunpoint. I somehow made it back home with the help of local. But now, we don’t know how to reach to safety,” said Aman, who works at a private company in Khartoum and had shifted to Sudan 10 years ago in the hope of a better life.

When asked if he tried to contact the Indian embassy in Khartoum, he said he has been making all efforts but has so far remained unsuccessful.

“I appeal to the Indian government to open diplomatic dialogue with Sudan and evacuate us. I am worried for my wife and daughter as women and children are the worst-hit in the war,” he said, anxiousness apparent in his voice.

Family back home praying for safe return

Meanwhile, their family members back home are a worried lot. Aman’s father Virender Gupta, who runs a medical shop in Jind town, said, “My son had gone to Sudan in the hope of a better life. But now, they have run out of basic necessities. I have urged the Indian external ministry officials to ensure the safe return of my family members. I am yet to get any solid answer from the officials. The Haryana government shall also request the Union government,” he added.