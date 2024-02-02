 Interim budget: ₹77 crore jump for Chandigarh PGIMER - Hindustan Times
Interim budget: 77 crore jump for Chandigarh PGIMER

Interim budget: 77 crore jump for Chandigarh PGIMER

Robert Abraham, Chandigarh
Feb 02, 2024

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) was allocated 2,200 crore in the interim budget, which is 77 crore more than last year’s revised budget estimates.

The budgetary estimates for grant-in-aid for salaries and grant-in-aid (general) is 1,500 crore (against 1,450 crore in the revised estimate for 2023-24) and 340 crore (compared to 320 crore in the revised estimate of 2023-24), respectively. (HT File)

The highest allocation of 350 crore was designated for the development of capital assets, against last year’s allocation of 343.10 crore.

The budgetary estimates for grant-in-aid for salaries and grant-in-aid (general) is 1,500 crore (against 1,450 crore in the revised estimate for 2023-24) and 340 crore (compared to 320 crore in the revised estimate of 2023-24), respectively. A budget allocation of 10 crore was made for the grant-in-aid (special assistance project) mirroring the revised estimate of 2023-24. However, PGIMER officials did not share details of the institute’s proposed budget for 2024.

Apart from this preliminary allocation, PGIMER traditionally consistently receives necessary funds through supplementary grants in November and December. PGIMER financial adviser Varun Ahluwalia said, “This subsequent allocation is contingent upon the expenditure trends observed throughout the year and any new developments that may arise during the fiscal period.”

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said,“The allocated budget will expedite the progress of our projects.”

As per PGIMER officials the allocation will be used for several projects, including the establishment of the PGIM Satellite Centre in Sangrur (Punjab), the Mother and Child Centre, MBBS program, and the Critical Care Block.

    Robert Abraham

    Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health.

