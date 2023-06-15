8.49-cr Ludhiana heist: 75L more recovered from septic tank, vacant plot

Investigators probing ₹8.49-crore robbery at CMS, a cash management company, have recovered ₹75 lakh from two accused, including the mastermind Manjinder Singh, who was employed at the firm. Commissioner of police, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said ₹ 50 lakh was recovered from the house of Manjinder Singh in Abbuwal village. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The latest seizure has taken total recoveries in the case to ₹5.75 crore.

Commissioner of police, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said ₹50 lakh was recovered from the house of Manjinder Singh in Abbuwal village. The accused had allegedly hid the cash in the septic tank after wrapping the bundles in a polythene bag.

Another ₹25 lakh was recovered from the accused Narinder Singh, the police chief added. Narinder Singh had buried the cash in a vacant plot outside his house. Following the information provided by the accused, police on Thursday recovered the cash. A total of six arrests have been made so far in connection with the case.

Sidhu added that a hunt is on for the arrest of Manjinder’s aide, Mandeep Kaur alias Mona of Barnala and her husband Jaswinder Singh. Police teams are searching for her in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. During questioning, the arrested accused told police that they all wore black t-shirts and trousers to avoid being spotted in the dark, making for an easier escape.

The police have arrested six accused, including an employee of the company for the robbery on Wednesday. The accused had robbed ₹8.49-crore from office of CMS company at Aman Park in New Rajguru Nagar on June 10 after holding captive the employee. Five accused are yet to be arrested.

Company asked to give actual loss details

Commissioner of police said that the police have asked the officials of the company to submit details of actual loss to the police by Thursday late. The commissioner said that they suspect the actual robbed amount to be ₹6.33-crore. He added that initially the manager of CMS company had given handwritten information that a total ₹11.70-crore were in the office out of which ₹6.32-crore were robbed. Later in the evening, they started claiming that a total ₹8.49-crores were robbed, however they failed to justify it. Further he stated that the actual amount which was robbed is ₹6- ₹7-crore.

Police to review firms dealing with huge cash, gold

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that director general of police Gaurav Yadav has directed police teams to review security of firms dealing in large amounts of cash and gold. The officers of Ludhiana Police on Thursday held a meeting with officials from banks, finance companies, gold loan firms to update their security system.

