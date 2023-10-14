IREO MD granted bail in money laundering case

A special court in Panchkula on Friday granted bail to the managing director of real estate development company IREO, Lalit Goyal, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to a corruption case against suspended Haryana judicial officer Sudhir Parmar. Lalit Goyal was first arrested in 2021 by the ED in a multi-crore real estate scam, but in April 2022 was granted regular bail by the apex court on medical grounds. (HT File)

The first bail application was filed on medical grounds but it was dismissed by the court. The second bail application filed on October 4.

On April 17, Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) had registered a case under Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against judicial officer of additional district and sessions rank Sudhir Parmar for allegedly favouring real estate developers Roop Bansal and his brother Basant Bansal of M3M and Lalit Goyal of IREO Group, as per the ACB’s FIR.

Parmar who was placed under suspension on April 27 by the high court was presiding over as the special CBI and PMLA judge at Panchkula.

Based on the ACB FIR, the ED had started investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after registering an enforcement case information report (ECIR) on June 13.

Both Bansals were arrested by the ED and so was the nephew of the judicial officer. Goyal was first arrested in 2021 by the ED in a multi-crore real estate scam, but in April 2022 was granted regular bail by the apex court on medical grounds.

