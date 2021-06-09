Irregularities in purchase of Fateh kits: BJP, AAP accuse Captain govt of committing 8-cr fraud

After it rolled back the vaccine stock meant for private hospitals following allegations of profiting, the ruling Congress regime is yet again under fire after the local units of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the government of committing an alleged fraud of ₹8 crore in the purchase of Fateh kits.

Both the parties held separate conferences on Tuesday wherein they presented documents and claimed that despite having received a lower bid, the ruling party purchased the Fateh kits at a hefty price, which had caused a loss of ₹8 crore to the government exchequer.

BJP leader Anil Sareen and AAP district president Suresh Goyal stated that even though a medical store in Patiala had floated a tender offering to provide the kits at ₹837.76 per unit on April 1, the state government on April 3 issued a purchase order for the first lot of 50,000 Fateh kits at ₹940.80 per unit, the second lot of 50,000 kits at ₹1226.40 per unit and the third lot of 1.5 lakh kits at ₹1,338 per unit, respectively.

BJP leader Sareen demanded a CBI probe into the matter. While expressing concern over the issue, Sareen said a small rank employee of the health department would be made a scapegoat while the real culprits will go scot-free. Sareen added that while people were dying due to vaccine shortages and lack of treatment, the government was minting money.

Suresh Goyal said that earlier the government had tried to fill its coffers by selling off the Covid vaccines to private hospitals at a premium and now its leaders had indulged in a scam during procurement of kits.

“Transfer of Neeraj Singla, director (finance), National Health Mission, Punjab, after the scam is proof that embezzlement had taken place,” said Goyal.

The government is already facing flak for purchasing vaccines for ₹400 per vial and selling it to private hospitals at ₹1,060 per unit.