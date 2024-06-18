 Jagraon man abducted, thrashed to death; 20 booked - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jagraon man abducted, thrashed to death; 20 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 18, 2024 09:37 PM IST

In the evening, the accused dumped the body outside his house in Jagraon; When the family rushed the victim to a hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead

  More than 20 accused allegedly abducted a 42-year-old man from his house in Mukandpuri Lehndi Bhaini village of Jagraon on Monday and thrashed him to death.

The police registered a first-information report (FIR) against at least 20 accused, including women (HT File)
The police registered a first-information report (FIR) against at least 20 accused, including women (HT File)

In the evening, the accused dumped the body outside his house. When the family rushed the victim to a hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. 

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The police registered a first-information report (FIR) against at least 20 accused, including women. A total of nine accused have been identified so far.

The victim, Jasvir Singh, was a labourer. Police said the victim had a monetary dispute with the accused. The deceased’s wife, Harpreet Kaur, however, alleged that the accused were forcing her husband to sell drugs, but the latter refused. 

Harpreet said that the accused turned up at their house and started thrashing her husband. The accused forcefully took him along.

The woman added around a month ago, the accused had handed over some drugs to her husband forcefully and asked him to sell them, but he returned the contraband.

After consuming the same drugs, one of the accused’s aides died of an overdose, she alleged. The accused suspected her husband of mixing something in the drugs he had returned and nursed a rivalry, the complainant said.

City Jagraon  station-house officer sub-inspector Surinder Singh said the accused had a monetary dispute with the victim. They had a spat two months ago as well, he said. 

The SHO added that no drug death was reported in the village, contrary to the claim by the deceased’s wife. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused and the reason behind the murder will be ascertained during their interrogation, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jagraon man abducted, thrashed to death; 20 booked
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On