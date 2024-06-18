Jagraon man abducted, thrashed to death; 20 booked

More than 20 accused allegedly abducted a 42-year-old man from his house in Mukandpuri Lehndi Bhaini village of Jagraon on Monday and thrashed him to death. The police registered a first-information report (FIR) against at least 20 accused, including women (HT File)

In the evening, the accused dumped the body outside his house. When the family rushed the victim to a hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The police registered a first-information report (FIR) against at least 20 accused, including women. A total of nine accused have been identified so far.

The victim, Jasvir Singh, was a labourer. Police said the victim had a monetary dispute with the accused. The deceased’s wife, Harpreet Kaur, however, alleged that the accused were forcing her husband to sell drugs, but the latter refused.

Harpreet said that the accused turned up at their house and started thrashing her husband. The accused forcefully took him along.

The woman added around a month ago, the accused had handed over some drugs to her husband forcefully and asked him to sell them, but he returned the contraband.

After consuming the same drugs, one of the accused’s aides died of an overdose, she alleged. The accused suspected her husband of mixing something in the drugs he had returned and nursed a rivalry, the complainant said.

City Jagraon station-house officer sub-inspector Surinder Singh said the accused had a monetary dispute with the victim. They had a spat two months ago as well, he said.

The SHO added that no drug death was reported in the village, contrary to the claim by the deceased’s wife. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused and the reason behind the murder will be ascertained during their interrogation, he said.