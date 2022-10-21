Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar: Kingpin of 13.84 lakh bank robbery lands in police net

Jalandhar: Kingpin of 13.84 lakh bank robbery lands in police net

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 06:05 PM IST

The robbery was conducted by 4 men, in which three accused were held a week after the robbery and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, who was absconder in the case, is also arrested by police.

The accused has looted <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.84 lakh from UCO bank on August 4 at gun point. (HT photo)
The accused has looted 13.84 lakh from UCO bank on August 4 at gun point. (HT photo)
ByYashiv Bhutani, Jalandhar

Jalandhar police have arrested the kingpin of the UCO bank robbery in which 13.84 lakh were stolen from the bank at gunpoint. The robbery was conducted by four masked men, in which three accused were held a week after the robbery and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, who was absconder in the case, is also arrested by police.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja stated that the accused looted 13.84 lakh from UCO bank on August 4 at gunpoint.

“A case under Sections 392, 506, 34 IPC, and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused. Three accused identified as Vinay Tiwari, Tarun Nahar, and Ajaypal were arrested by the police a week after the robbery and now Gurpreet Singh is also arrested. Police recovered a .32 mm revolver, 1 lakh, and gold which the accused stole from lady employees of the bank,” Teja said.

The DCP also mentioned that accused Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi is a proclaimed offender in five previous cases related to robbery, attempt to murder, and Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out