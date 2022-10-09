Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar | Sports industry to teach women to stitch footballs

Jalandhar | Sports industry to teach women to stitch footballs

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 01:17 AM IST

In the first batch, 25 women affiliated with different self-help groups (SHGs) in Wariana village will receive a month-long training.

With the sports industry reeling under shortage of skilled workers after the mass exodus of migrant labour during the pandemic, the Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (SGMEA) will be training at least 1,500 women to stitch footballs. (HT Photi)
With the sports industry reeling under shortage of skilled workers after the mass exodus of migrant labour during the pandemic, the Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (SGMEA) will be training at least 1,500 women to stitch footballs. (HT Photi)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

With the sports industry reeling under shortage of skilled workers after the mass exodus of migrant labour during the pandemic, the Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (SGMEA) will be training at least 1,500 women to stitch footballs.

In the first batch, 25 women affiliated with different self-help groups (SHGs) in Wariana village will receive a month-long training. Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said, “This initiative will create a collaborative ecosystem, which will ensure economic development and social welfare in the district, while providing manpower to the local industry.”

An official, who did not want to be named, said, “These participants will be able to earn around 15,000 a month once they are trained.”

SGMEA chairperson Rajesh Kharbanda, who owns Nivia sports, said, “Our skilled workforce, comprising migrant workers, left during the pandemic, but did not return. We expect to see a 38% increase in demand for footballs, but we lack skilled labour. This initiative will provide a local workforce for the industry, while allowing women to work from the comfort of their homes.”

“We will hire some graduates, who will work as a bridge between self-help groups and industries. The administration has assured us that it will also provide a designated space for stitching footballs in villages,” he said.

Ask him how the industry is managing without skilled labour and Kharbanda says, “At present, many industries send footballs to Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) for stitching due to unavailability of skilled labour. However, once we start training women, they too will prefer to get footballs stitched locally. It will be a win-win situation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out