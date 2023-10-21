Jalandhar triple murder: Accused went to watch movie after killing his parents, brother

A day after a man shot dead his parents and brother over a property dispute, the police investigation has revealed that the accused went to watch a recently released Bollywood movie after committing the crime, police said. Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said during detailed interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. (iStock)

The investigators, who didn’t wish to be named, claimed that after killing three of his family, accused Harpreet Singh (32) opened LPG cylinder knobs in the kitchen to destroy all the evidence by making it look like a cylinder blast.

Police said the accused was agitated with his parents as they were not transferring family property in his name. The accused worked as a security in-charge and gunned down his father Jagbir Singh (58), his mother Amritpal Kaur (56) and brother Gaganpreet Singh (29). Police said the accused fired seven shots, of which five hit his father, while one shot each hit his brother and mother. The bodies of the parents were found lying in a pool of blood in the lobby of the house, while the brother’s body was retrieved from the kitchen.

Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said during detailed interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

He killed his parents by opening fire at them from point-blank range with his licensed .22 rifle around 2:30 pm and left the house after locking it from outside. Before coming out of the house, the accused opened the knobs of the gas cylinder and also lit the candle nearby in the kitchen of the house hoping for a cylinder explosion,” SSP Bhullar added.

The SSP said the accused told police that after killing his parents and brother, he went to watch a recently released Hindi movie.

“He went to watch at a local multiplex. He came out of the theatre leaving the movie in between. We have gathered all the key technical and physical evidence of his whereabouts after the crime,” he said.

“The police came to know about the crime after deceased Jagbir’s brother reached his house and found him and two other family members lying dead,” an official said.

SSP Bhullar said they have also recovered another .12rifle, issued in the name of Jagbir, from the possession of the accused.

“The property dispute between the accused, his parents and his brother was the main reason behind the murder. Jagbir’s brother told police that accused Harpreet often had altercations with his father as he was reluctant to transfer property in his name,” Bhullar said. The case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act has been registered at Lambra police station.

