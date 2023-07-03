2,711 landless families allotted land under PMAY: Lieutenant Governor Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said 2,711 landless families in the Union terroriy will be provided land by the government for construction of houses under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY). Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI)

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday, Sinha said PM Narendra Modi had made a promise that every poor person in the country should have his own house and J&K has also made strides in this scheme.

“Landless families, eligible under the PMAY scheme, have been given land. We have government land in every panchayat and only eligible people will be provided the land, no religion, caste or other aspect will be given any priority,” he said, adding that needy people have first right on the assets of the government.

Sinha said earlier, J&K had no such law or scheme to provide free land to people after which a plan was devised and five marlas of land is being provided to each landless family in J&K. “Recently, after the issue was discussed at the administrative council meeting that was attended by officials of J&K revenue and rural development department, a decision was taken in this regard. At least 2,711 landless families have been provided land,” said Sinha, adding that the government has identified 1,99,550 homeless families under the scheme till June 21. “So far, 1,44,000 families have been given the sanction and others are being also sanctioned money and the target will be completed by 2024.”

Sinha said though only one marla of land is required for house construction, landless families can use additional land four marla of land for other purposes. “After a poor person has his own house, he can focus on education of children and other priorities of families. They (landless families) will now become owners of land as well as houses,” said Sinha and termed this as a revolutionary step and poor people should have first right on the government assets and schemes.

Sinha said Srinagar has become a happening place and big events of the country are now being held here. He said G20 meeting on tourism held here has started showing its results and number of foreign tourists visiting Kashmir has increased. “This year, 15,000 foreign tourists have visited J&K so far. The delegates of G20 countries after going to their respective countries have conveyed a positive message. The number of foreign visitors has gone up and it will further go up in the coming months.”

