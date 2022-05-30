Jeevan Dhara proves to be a lifeline for population in remote Himachal districts
Jeevan Dhara mobile ambulance service has turned out to be a boon to the tribal population in the remote Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.
With an aim to provide health facilities in inaccessible areas, Jeevan Dhara ambulance and mobile medical unit services have been started in the state. Priority is being given to providing health facilities to the most inaccessible, deprived and backward areas through these services. Health services are being ensured by deploying doctors and other paramedical staff in Jeevan Dhara mobile ambulance units.
The Himachal government has pressed into service at least 10 such mobile ambulances. Through these, an OPD facility is also being provided along with screening for other diseases, including blood pressure, diabetes and cancer. After the health check-up, treatment and medicines related to the disease are also being provided to the patients as well.
In the initial phase, health facilities are being provided through the mobile ambulance service in the inaccessible areas of seven districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan.
Two mobile ambulances have been deployed in Kangra, Mandi and Shimla districts and one each in Chamba, Kullu, Sirmaur and Solan. As many as 2,131 camps were organised in difficult areas during 2021 through this service. A total of 1,04,608 people have been tested in OPD and 74,273 different types of laboratory tests have been done through Jeevan Dhara service.
With the aim of providing relief to the patients suffering from serious kidney diseases in the state and providing at-home dialysis facilities to them, the state government had signed an MoU with Hans Foundation Charity Trust of Uttarakhand on January 5 and started 40 medical mobile units and 10 dialysis centres in Himachal, wherein free treatment facilities are provided for kidney disease.
This service was duly started in the state by CM Jai Ram Thakur on March 10.
In the 10 dialysis centres being set up in collaboration with the Hans Foundation Charitable Trust in the state, patients suffering from kidney disease have got free facilities, while mobile medical vehicles go from village to village and provide free health check-ups to the people. Teams providing health services including doctors have been deployed in these vehicles. A doctor, a technician, a pharmacist and a social security officer have been deployed.
The state government is trying to ensure that the people of the state get health facilities at their doorsteps. For which all possible steps are being taken by the state government.
