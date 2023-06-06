Ludhiana: Jeweller, father held for murder bid on trader

A jeweller along with his father was arrested by Jamalpur police for allegedly attempting to murder a trader from Chandigarh Road over a petty issue of overtaking, police said on Tuesday. A case under sections 323, 341, 336, 307, 506, 427, 34 of the IPC, sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms act has been lodged against the accused. (HT Photo)

The accused assaulted the victim, his cousin and his two-and-a-half-year-old son with bricks. The accused also opened fire at them.

The victims have been admitted to a private hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. The arrested accused have been identified as Rohit Anand of Ansal Bachittar Enclave, Bhamian road and his father Deepak. Rohit’s brother Deepanshu is on the run.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Amit Kumar, 26, of Sector 33 at Chandigarh Road. Amit in his complaint stated that he along with his cousin and toddler son was returning home after watching a movie in his XUV at 11.30 pm on Monday. He tried to overtake a BMW car plying ahead of him, but the driver of that vehicle did not let him overtake and made obscene gestures towards them. The accused kept on driving on the road and did not let him overtake.

The victim said when they reached Ansal Bachittar Enclave, Bhamian Road, the accused along with his family members pelted them with bricks and stones. The accused vandalised his XUV and injured him and his cousin. In the stone pelting, his two-and-a- half-year-old son also suffered injuries.

The victim alleged that the accused opened fire targeting them, but they escaped unhurt. On being informed the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

ASI Madan Lal, who is investigating the case, said that the police arrested Rohit Anand and his father Deepak Anand. A case under sections 323, 341, 336, 307, 506, 427, 34 of the IPC, sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms act has been lodged against the accused.

