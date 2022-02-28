Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / JITO Premier League cricket tournament kicks off in Ludhiana
JITO Premier League cricket tournament kicks off in Ludhiana

In the first match of JITO Premier League cricket tournament in Ludhiana, Sona Royal scored 93 runs in ten overs at the loss of five wickets. Chasing the target, Bhomiya Sunrisers scored mere 79 runs at the loss of nine wickets in ten overs
Organisers of JITO Premier League cricket tournament at GRD Academy in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a tight opening match of JITO Premier League cricket tournament, which commenced on Sunday at GRD Academy, Sona Royal defeated Bhomiya Sunrisers by 14 runs.

A total of 16 teams are participating in the eight-day tournament, including M Jain Super Kings, Vijay Vallabh Swagger, Red Hill Ripers, Sudarshan Tigers, Jain Sons Smashers, Veera ke Veer, Bhomiya Sunrisers, Techno Finishers, Sweet Touch Strikers, Chandan Challengers, CM Valley Smashers, Sona Royal, JIJO Warriors, RS Royal Challengers, Monliyon Sparkers and Star Touch Ultra Striker.

In the first match, Sona Royal scored 93 runs in ten overs at the loss of five wickets. Chasing the target, Bhomiya Sunrisers scored mere 79 runs at the loss of nine wickets in ten overs.

In the second match, Jain Sons Smashers outplayed M Jain Super King by 22 runs. Batting first, Jain Sons scored 80 runs in their ten overs innings at the loss of eight wickets. Chasing the target, M Jain Super King scored 58 runs losing nine quick wickets.

Veera Ke Veer batsmen playing against Monliyon Sparkers in the third match took the team total to 125 runs in just ten overs at the loss of two wickets. Giving a tough fight, Monliyon Sparkers put together 113 runs in ten overs at the loss of three wickets.

In the fourth match, CM Valley lost to Sweet Touch by five wickets and Chandan Challengers defeated Techno Finishers by five runs in the fifth match.

