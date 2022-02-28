JITO Premier League cricket tournament kicks off in Ludhiana
In a tight opening match of JITO Premier League cricket tournament, which commenced on Sunday at GRD Academy, Sona Royal defeated Bhomiya Sunrisers by 14 runs.
A total of 16 teams are participating in the eight-day tournament, including M Jain Super Kings, Vijay Vallabh Swagger, Red Hill Ripers, Sudarshan Tigers, Jain Sons Smashers, Veera ke Veer, Bhomiya Sunrisers, Techno Finishers, Sweet Touch Strikers, Chandan Challengers, CM Valley Smashers, Sona Royal, JIJO Warriors, RS Royal Challengers, Monliyon Sparkers and Star Touch Ultra Striker.
In the first match, Sona Royal scored 93 runs in ten overs at the loss of five wickets. Chasing the target, Bhomiya Sunrisers scored mere 79 runs at the loss of nine wickets in ten overs.
In the second match, Jain Sons Smashers outplayed M Jain Super King by 22 runs. Batting first, Jain Sons scored 80 runs in their ten overs innings at the loss of eight wickets. Chasing the target, M Jain Super King scored 58 runs losing nine quick wickets.
Veera Ke Veer batsmen playing against Monliyon Sparkers in the third match took the team total to 125 runs in just ten overs at the loss of two wickets. Giving a tough fight, Monliyon Sparkers put together 113 runs in ten overs at the loss of three wickets.
In the fourth match, CM Valley lost to Sweet Touch by five wickets and Chandan Challengers defeated Techno Finishers by five runs in the fifth match.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.