J&K Police moves to attach properties of 51 militant handlers operating from PoK

Jammu and Kashmir Police has started the process to attach the properties of 51 terror handlers who are absconding in frontier district of Kupwara and have been operating from Pakistan occupied Kashmir, officials said. In the first instance, a police spokesperson said, land assets owned by four such terror handlers in Handwara area have been attached which cumulatively is assessed to be nearly around 3.5 kanals of land approximately. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police have started attaching the properties of the terror handlers who have been declared as proclaimed offenders by the court of law, they added.

“Four terrorists’ handlers who were wanted by law for their involvement in various kinds of terror activities and deemed as absconders by the court of law were declared as proclaimed offenders. As such, action against them under the relevant sections of law was initiated and their properties were identified. Accordingly, the identified properties owned in the name of these terrorist handlers were attached by the court of law,” the police spokesperson said.

“Similar action is in progress against the other 51 terrorist handlers who have been declared as proclaimed offenders by the court of law,” the spokesperson added.

The police said that the Handwara district magistrate has also been communicated to initiate the process of marking ‘red entries in revenue records against these terrorist handlers of Handwara operating from PoK’

Similarly, the Handwara police has also attached property of drug peddlers worth 7.5 million rupees in the last five months.

The spokesperson said that ten cases have been registered against four known drug peddlers in Handwara area and their property assessed to be around ₹73,52,831 has been attached in the current year.

“Moreover to serve a serious kind of deterrence to all such elements, in addition to the property attachments of drug peddlers, preventive detention under the provisions of PIT NDPS was also invoked against 8 persons in the current year having a history of involvement in drug trade and narcotics dealing,” the spokesperson said.

Cases against 171 drug peddlers in 5 months in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested 171 narcotic peddlers and have seized contraband worth ₹51 crore in five months in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said. Police have registered 95 cases in Baramulla from January to May 2024, they added.

The arrested persons include 44 ‘hard-core’ drug peddlers who have been booked under PIT NDPS in the first five months of the year 2024.

Police have also seized 15 vehicles. “During the past five months, illegal properties of 16 notorious drug peddlers worth ₹5.5 crores have also been attached,” spokesperson said.

The police said that due to the sustained action by Police, heroin cases have seen continuous reduction. “There is a steep dip in instances of usage of heroin in Baramulla,” they said.