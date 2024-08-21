J&K polls: Apni Party manifesto promises restoration of statehood

The Apni Party on Wednesday released its manifesto for the assembly elections, promising to press the Centre for constitutional guarantees to preserve the culture and special identity of Jammu and Kashmir, and to work for the restoration of statehood of the Union Territory. Apni Party general secretary Rafi Mir along with other senior leaders releases the party’s manifesto in Srinagar on Wednesday. (X)

The manifesto was released at a press conference in Srinagar by party general secretary Rafi Mir along with other senior leaders.

“The Apni Party will press for constitutional guarantees to preserve the culture and special identity of Jammu and Kashmir, similar to the provisions of Article 371 in some north-eastern states. This includes land and job protection, addressing the people’s sense of loss,” the manifesto read.

The party said it will work to restore statehood as promised by Union home minister Amit Shah on August 5, 2019.

It promised the restoration of repealed and amended laws. “The Apni Party will revisit and restore all the laws that were withdrawn or amended over time. Our party will secure constitutional guarantees for the protection of land and job security for local youngsters,” the manifesto said.

The Apni Party, led by former minister in the erstwhile state of J&K Altaf Bukhari, said upon restoration of statehood, “we will vigorously seek the reinstatement of a bicameral legislature, comprising both a legislative assembly and legislative council, as existed before August 5, 2019”.

On the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, the party said it believes in their dignified return and if elected to power, will form an apex committee to address the issue. “We will consult their representatives to facilitate their return. An apex committee, chaired by the chief minister and comprising representatives of all registered Kashmiri Pandit organisations, will be constituted. This committee will meet every six months to address migrant issues. The revenue minister will serve as the convener,” the manifesto added.

The party said it will work to secure the early release of detainees not involved in heinous crimes. “We will ensure the establishment of a fast-track board to review and dispose of cases for those languishing in jails under the Public Safety Act (PSA) even after their imprisonment terms have expired.

“Cases against teenagers detained in the summer of 2016, now adults, will also be withdrawn to enable them to pursue government jobs without hindrance. Apni Party will ensure one-time amnesty for all detainees with a cut-off date ending August 2024 on production of an affidavit attested from the court,” it said.

The party also said it will work to restore the powers of the cabinet and chief minister, recently transferred to the lieutenant governor by the Centre.

It promised to provide 500 units of free power per month per household in Kashmir in winter (October to March) and in Jammu during summer (April to September).

The Apni Party will provide four free LPG cylinder refills annually to every below poverty line (BPL) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) family.