J&K polls: Jailed cleric now in fray from Ganderbal days after Zainpora rejection, Omar cries foul

A week after his nomination from Zainapora seat of south Kashmir was rejected over missing documents, jailed separatist cleric Sarjan Barkati jumped in the race from Ganderbal. His nomination was accepted on Friday, putting him in a direct fight with former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah. Former J&K CM and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah (File)

Barkati filed his papers from Ganderbal and Beerwah seats, both located in central Kashmir. His earlier nomination Zainapora had been rejected over a missing oath certificate signed by the superintendent of Central Jail, Srinagar, where he is lodged.

Notably, the rejection had at the time triggered condemnation from the Peoples Democratic Party and the People’s Conference.

Omar, meanwhile, on Friday alleged a conspiracy by New Delhi to silence him by fielding jailed candidates against him.

The leader, while campaigning in Ganderbal, said he had an inkling that Delhi will attempt to silence him, adding, “But they would go to what extent, that I could not understand. In Baramulla (Lok Sabha constituency), they fielded a person (Er Rashid) against me who filed nomination from jail, recorded his voice statement from jail, and got votes on emotional grounds, which led to my defeat. But I didn’t take it so seriously then. I thought it was his luck and my weakness. I didn’t see it as a conspiracy or New Delhi’s agenda.”

Abdullah said when he decided to fight assembly elections from Ganderbal, news percolated that another jailed individual was wishing to contest against him.

“I was forced to think why only against me…when they didn’t get any person in Ganderbal, a person from Zainapora Shopian decided to contest polls from Ganderbal,” he said, reasoning that he only decided to contest from another seat after discussing the matter with his colleagues but won’t reveal the final pick until the last moment.

“On Thursday, it became evident that this is not normal. They thought that I will file from Beerwah because I have fought from there earlier as well. They had prepared the documents for Beerwah and I filed for Budgam giving them no chance (to file from Budgam),” he said.

“There is no other politician Delhi wants to silence but me because when I talk I represent your sentiments and our lost respect,” he said.

Barkati has spent most of his time in jail since 2016 after being charged under Public Safety Act. He had given several speeches against the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani and sang “pro-Azadi” rhythmic slogans, earning him the name “Azadi Chacha” or pied-piper.