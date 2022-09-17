‘Jobs, electricity, clinics’: AAP govt in Punjab presents 6-month report card

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday presented a report card of six months of its government in Punjab and slammed opposition parties, challenging them to prove any major work done within six months of their governments during their decades-old regime.

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the Bhagwant Mann government has provided 20,000 jobs and regularised the jobs of 9,000 contractual employees as promised in its poll promise, 300 units of free electricity per month, strict action against corruption, minimum support price on 'moong' crop, and opened 100 ‘mohalla clinics’.

The party's reaction came a day after the Opposition launched a scathing attack against the state government, alleging it sold dreams to the people of Punjab before assembly elections, but failed on all fronts after coming to power.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab completed six months in power on September 16.

Kang said in order to save the fertility of Punjab's water and soil, the state government is giving an incentive of ₹1,500 to farmers. Pending compensation to cotton farmers of Malwa region pending since 2020 was also cleared by the Mann government.

“Earlier, farmers were charged ₹5,000 on house power but the Mann government decided to do house power on ₹2,500 to give economic relief to the farmers. The government is giving 600 free power units to Punjabis and almost 80 per cent of people now get zero bill,” he said.

Attacking SAD, Kang said Kabaddi tournaments were also held in the Badal government, but their money was spent on heroines but the Mann government has started sports scholarships in the name of Balbir Singh senior. The government had also honoured stars of the Commonwealth Games.

Kang also said that the AAP government freed over 1,0000- acres of illegally encroached land from the clutches of influential people.

He said the AAP government has also set up 100 ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ in six months and so far, 1.5 lakh people have been treated and more than 20,000 free medical tests have been done in these clinics.

