Punjab: Kabaddi promoter held in Jalandhar for Sandeep Nangal Ambian murder

Kabaddi promoter Surjan Singh Chatha, one of the main accused for the murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu, alias Sandeep Nangal Ambian, last year was arrested in Jalandhar early on Thursday.

A police team led by Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal raided an apartment on the outskirts of the city at 3.30am and arrested Chatha. A video of the arrest that was shared on social media shows Chatha and his wife confronting the police team.

Sandeep was killed by assailants during a kabaddi match at Mallian Khurd village in Jalandhar on March 14, 2022.

Police said the murder was the fallout of rivalry between kabaddi associations over international and national kabaddi leagues.

Chatha, a British national, was not booked initially but his name cropped up during investigation. He was named in the FIR registered at Sadar Nakodar police station and charged with murder.

Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said police have got one-day remand of Chatha.

“Eleven accused involved in the case have been arrested so far. All weapons and ammunition have been recovered,” the SSP said.

Sandeep’s wife has been seeking justice for her husband and accused top kabaddi promotors for his murder.

The police named three conspirators, Snover Dhillon of Amritsar who stays in Brampton, Canada, and is a TV and radio show producer and director; Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, alias Sukh Singh, of Duneke village in Moga, who has been residing in Canada for the past few years; and Jagjit Singh, alias Gandhi, a native of Dehlon, Ludhiana, staying in Malaysia.

Later, the police named Chatha, chairman of North India Circle Style Kabaddi Association; Sukhwinder Mann, president, World Kabaddi Doping Committee; and Sarabjit Singh Sabbha Thiara, the owner of Royal Kings Kabaddi Club, US, in the FIR.

The Bambiha gang had taken responsibility for killing Sandeep by hiring contract killers from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

