Karnal man ends life in police custody, family members allege torture
Police said the deceased from Karnal was brought to the police station in a case registered against him under sections 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and later he committed suicide
: A 36-year-old man, who was arrested for criminal intimidation and assault, allegedly hanged himself to death in the lock-up at Assandh police station in Karnal district on Monday, with his family members accusing the police of torture that forced him to take the extreme step.
Karnal DSP Mukesh Kumar said that the deceased Ramesh Kashyap, resident of Assandh, was brought to the police station in a case registered against him under sections 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and later he committed suicide.
Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said that an inquiry as per the provision contained in section 176 of CrPC is being conducted by the magistrate.
He said that the post mortem was conducted by a medical board under videography and the concerned Investigation officer has been suspended for prima facie negligence on his part.
Soon after getting the information of his death, Kashyap’s family members and relatives reached at the police station and staged a protest, accusing the police of torture and forcing him to take the extreme step.
According to the family members, the police had arrested him from his house on September 10 and he was kept in the police station for the past two days.
Rajandeep Kaur, wife of the deceased, alleged that Kashyap had an argument with Rambir and his wife Seema and later they indulged in a scuffle. The couple filed a police complaint against Kashyap even as locals tried to sort out the issue amicably.
“We were demanding investigation and action against the people responsible for his death. Now the administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry and post-mortem by a medical board. Following an assurance of fair investigation, we have decided to cremate the body,” said Sukhwinder Singh, a relative of the deceased. ENDS
Spice of life | Royal encounters from Ludhiana to London
Our Punjab Agricultural University campus in Ludhiana was spruced up for a special visitor, HRH, the Prince of Wales. One of the spots selected for Prince Charles' visit was Dr Uppal Museum of Water, Land and Power Resources of North Western India and Adjacent Countries. The senior faculty from that era recall how the inquisitive royal wanted to see the Gangotri in that model. Fast forward to the year 1986.
Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination closing in on 38 crore milestone
Uttar Pradesh is inching close to crossing yet another milestone of 38-crore in total Covid vaccine doses administered in the state till now. According to the data from the Cowin portal, a total of 37,97,44,796 doses were administered till 5pm on Monday in Uttar Pradesh. So far over 3.46 crore 'precaution doses' in the form of additional protection have been administered to people in the state.
Court rejects bail plea of woman who accused Prajapati of rape
LUCKNOW The MP/MLA court on Monday rejected the bail application of the Chitrakoot-based woman who had named former cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati in a gang-rape case. The 50-year-old woman was arrested by a team of Gomti Nagar Vistar police station on Saturday. DCP East Prachi Singh said an FIR was lodged against the accused woman by one Brij Bhawan Dubey in 2020.
Pilibhit gangrape victim shifted to Lucknow hospital: SP
The Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire in Pilibhit district recently has been sent to King George's Medical University in Lucknow for further treatment, said superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu on Monday. Prabhu also identified the two arrested accused as Rajveer (19) and Tarachand alias Tarun Kumar (25) and said that they have been sent to jail.
Iodine in salt: Fears rise of thyroid disorders as samples show poor iodine level
The iodine level in salt has been found less than the prescribed standard in several districts of the state by the State Health Institute. Samples came from different districts. Since April this year 1,111 salt samples were collected for testing from six districts and among them 110 samples had the level of iodine less than the required 15 parts per million (ppm). Alarmed with the finding, samples from more districts have now been sought.
