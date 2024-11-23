Kataria warns of cancer risk due to excessive use of chemicals in agri sector

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria has expressed his concern regarding excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides for higher yields in the state’s agricultural sector which has emerged as a significant factor contributing to cancer spread in the region. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the cancer care camp at Deon village in Bathinda on Friday. (HT Photo)

Addressing an event on the 100th cancer care camp held at Baba Farid Group of Institutions at Deon village in Bathinda on Friday, Kataria urged the farmers to adopt organic farming and natural methods to protect both public health and the environment.

The governor said that the Sikh gurus stressed the importance of protecting the environment in daily life, and this message has become very significant in modern-day life.

“If farmers start following the message of Guru Nanak Dev, the approach will not only protect our air, land and environment but also benefit our health, future, and coming generations. Protecting the earth, water, and air is our fundamental duty and religion,” the governor added.

Kataria lauded the organisers for creating awareness and conducting free cancer check-up camps in the village.