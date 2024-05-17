Kejriwal has secret deal with BJP, gets prior info, says Grewal

Former minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal on Friday cornered Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his claims that Amit Shah will become Prime Minister in September 2025. Maheshinder Singh Grewal (HT)

Grewal said that either Kejriwal, who is a key leader of the INDIA bloc, has admitted to the alliance defeat, or he has some secret understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party that gives him access and prior information about important developments within the saffron party. “Otherwise, it makes no sense that Amit Shah will become the Prime Minister when the INDIA bloc claims that it was winning the election,” he said.

The senior Akali leader pointed out the INDIA bloc is claiming that it is forming the government at the Centre. “If it is really forming the government at the Centre, why will Modi need to retire as he will not be the PM ,” he said, pointing out the contradiction in Kejriwal’s statement. “Or, Kejriwal has some understanding with the BJP that makes him privy to some important information,” the Akali leader added.

Grewal said that Kejriwal’s “confusing and contradictory” statements are either being deliberately made to create confusion at the behest of the BJP, or it is an involuntary admission on part of the INDIA bloc that they have already lost the election and Modi is becoming PM.

Grewal also raised the issue of alleged attack on Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal at the official residence of Delhi CM. Grewal said that if the women are not safe in CM house, how can they feel safe in Delhi?