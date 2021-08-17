Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khandra village prepares to receive the golden boy of Tokyo Olympics
Chopra’s family has invited all well-wishers to the village to bless the 23-year-old (HT Photo)
Khandra village prepares to receive the golden boy of Tokyo Olympics

With Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra expected to return home after his historic win on Tuesday, the residents of Khandra village in Panipat are preparing a hero’s welcome for the sports star
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:57 AM IST

With Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra expected to return home after his historic win on Tuesday, the residents of Khandra village in Panipat are preparing a hero’s welcome for the sports star.

A convoy will bring him home from Panipat to Khandra, where he is expected to arrive around 11am. Special sweets are being prepared with confectioners being called from Jind and a few other districts to cater to a gathering of 20,000, including politicians. What is a party without music? So, DJs, tents and vehicles have been arranged and a rostrum has been setup to honour the Olympian.

Chopra’s family has invited all well-wishers to the village to bless the 23-year-old. His uncle, Bhim Chopra said, “Neeraj will reach the village on Tuesday. I request all friends, relatives and well-wishers to reach the village and bless him.”

