Kharar court extends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s police remand in Arms Act case

A Kharar court on Thursday extended the police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for four more days in an Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case.

On August 29, Bishnoi was sent to 10-day police custody in connection with the case that was registered on June 7 after the arrest of his associate with drugs, weapons and ammunition.

A .32-bore pistol, five cartridges, 50 gm heroin, two mobile phones and ₹1 lakh were recovered from the accused, Nikhil Kant Sharma, a resident of Patiala, who was arrested from in front of Gold Home Society on Kharar-Landran road. On his arrest, Kant had told police that he works for the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.\

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Door-to-door campaign: 3.5L UT residents got voter i-cards

As many as 3, 50,481(55%) residents linked their Aadhar numbers to their voter cards during the door-to-door campaign conducted by the State Election Commission, Chandigarh, from August 22 to September 7. During the campaign, booth-level officers visited citizens’ doorsteps to help them link their Aadhar to their voter cards and provide other services related to voter cards.

3 BDC men arrested for gambling

Police on Wednesday arrested three men from Bapu Dham Colony for gambling. The accused, identified as Rahees, 45, Raj Kumar, 50, and Mohd Salim, 33, were nabbed at Shivalik Garden, Manimajra. Police recovered ₹3,360 from them. Meanwhile, a resident of Dadumajra Colony (DMC) was also arrested for gambling. Police recovered ₹7,780 cash from his possession. All four men were booked under Gambling Act and later granted bail.

Sec-56 man nabbed with illicit liquor

A resident of Sector 56 was arrested on Wednesday with illicit liquor. The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar, 38. He was booked under Excise Act at Sector 39 police station and later granted bail.

Sec-25 man caught with illegal knife

A resident of Sector 25 was arrested on Wednesday with an illegal kamanidar knife. The accused has been identified as Amit Kumar alias Babbu. He has been booked under Arms Act at Sector 11 police station.

Hisar man held with 74-gram heroin

A Hisar man was arrested on Wednesday with 74-gram heroin, the accused, identified as Vipin Kumar, 21, was caught in Sector 46. A case under NDPS Act was registered against him at Sector 34 police station.

Western Command inks pact with NTPC

The Western Command (WC) has signed a long-term PPA power purchase agreement with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) (RE) to draw 25MW solar power directly from the National Solar Grid for the next 27 years. This will decarbonise up to 38% of the energy portfolio of WC. The solar energy being provided to WC will be sourced from Sholapur in Maharashtra.

10 teachers felicitated with awards

As many as 10 teachers from Chandigarh were honoured with the Teachers Excellence Award at a function organised by Manav Mangal Group of Schools, Mohali, and Dr GC Mishra Memorial Education and Charitable Trust at Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali, on Thursday. Tankeshwar Kumar, vice-chancellor of Central University of Haryana, Mahendragarh, honoured the teachers in the presence of Rajiv Kumar Gupta, director, higher education, Punjab.

PU selected for Indo-Japan exchange project

Panjab University (PU) has been selected for the Inter-University Exchange Project initiative of the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS-MEXT). The university has been selected to partner with the Yokohama National University, Japan. The project involves exchange of students and faculty, collaborative research projects, organising seminars and workshops.

Workshop on tech innovation held at PU

The Technology Enabling Centre (TEC) of Panjab University organised a workshop titled “let us develop technologies for our nation” on Thursday. TEC is a department of science and technology (DST) sponsored project of the central government. Managers of TEC explained 25 problems being faced by industries where innovation is required.

World Physiotherapy Day celebrated at PGIMER

World Physiotherapy Day was celebrated at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Thursday. A day-long workshop on “Kinesio-taping” was organised for physiotherapy students and professionals on the occasion. Upendra N Goswami, superintendent of physiotherapist, PGIMER, was the resource person for the workshop.

Medical check-up camp for kids in Sec 56

A team from GMSH-16 conducted a medical check-up camp for children at the community centre in Sector 56 on Thursday. As many as 1,200 children turned up at the camp. The doctors also made the kids aware of the importance of nutritious food and hygiene.

Ishaque, Dalwinder enter finals

Top seed Ishaque Eqbal and second seed Dalwinder Singh moved into the men’s singles’ finals of the AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship being played at the CLTA Stadium. Ishaque defeated fourth seed Neeraj Yaspaul in straight sets while Dalwinder defeated Suraj R Prabodh in a three-set match.

Shoolini University, WICCI ink pact

Shoolini University and the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance the impact of coaching to create empowered global citizens who can lead effectively. Senior officials of WICCI and the university were present on the occasion.

24-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Phase 2

A 24-year-old man hanged himself to death at his relatives’ house in Phase 2 on Thursday afternoon. Police said as per his relatives, he went to his room after having lunch. When he did not respond to their calls later, they went to check on him and were shocked to find his body hanging from the ceiling fan. The family alerted the police who took him to a private hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. Phase-1 SHO Sumit Mor said no suicide note was found in the room. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.