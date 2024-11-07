Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Forced to eat in unhygienic conditions, rue athletes

Athletes participating in the third edition of state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at Guru Nanak Stadium have expressed discontent over the poor hygiene in dining areas for players. Unsanitary conditions near the food served to athletes during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

Athletes allege they are being subjected to unsanitary dining conditions while officials and the staff accompanying the teams enjoy clean and organised seating.

According to athletes, they are left to eat in unclean, littered areas, and forced to sit on dirty carpets even as people walk carelessly across the carpets with their shoes on, just inches away from where the athletes are eating.

Athletes also voiced frustration over a foul smell and puddles near the dining entrance, which attract flies to the area. They added that heaps of unattended garbage remain outside player tents, painting a troubling picture of event management.

A 17-year-old athlete from Sangrur said, “We come from humble backgrounds and depend on the food provided here as we can’t afford to have meals outside. Although the stench and litter make it hard due to the washrooms nearby, I have no choice but to bear it.”

Another athlete from Nawanshahr commented, “At the very least, tables and chairs could be provided so we could take turns eating. This disparity shows where the sports authority’s priorities lie.”

District sports officer Kuldeep Singh Chugh said, “We regularly visit the area and have not noticed these issues, but I will investigate if players file a formal complaint. I have not received any complaints from athletes so far.”

When asked why there were “unequal dining arrangements”, he added, “It is easier to organise seating arrangements for 30-40 officials than for 2,250 athletes daily.”