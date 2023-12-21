The kin of minor girls, who have been missing for the past 16 days, on Wednesday created ruckus outside the office of the commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal alleging police inaction. Kin of missing girls create ruckus outside police chief’s office in Ludhiana

Two girls aged 11 and 17 years old had gone to school on December 4 but didn’t return home.

Mother of the 17-year-old girl, said that they hail from Uttar Pradesh and are presently residing in Mahalaxmi area in Giaspura. She said that the 11-year-old daughter of their relative was also living with them and both the girls used to go to school together. They went missing on December 4.

Shukla said that they have lodged a complaint with the Sahnewal police but yet the police have not been able to trace the girls. Therefore, they have come to the office of commissioner of police seeking his intervention in the matter.

Refuting allegations, inspector Inderjeet Singh, SHO, Sahnewal police station said that the police had initiated investigation promptly after receiving the complaint. An FIR was already registered in the matter. Police said that it doesn’t seem to be a case of kidnapping.