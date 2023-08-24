Labourer mowed down by speeding dumper in Karnal

A 58-year-old labourer was killed and another critically injured after a speeding dumper hit them near Gheer village of Karnal district, the police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ruldaram of Binjalpur village of Ambala district and injured Phool Singh (50) has been admitted to a hospital. They were workers of a private rice mill.

As per information, the incident took place on Wednesday night, when they were walking to a local general store to buy ration and a speeding dumper hit them. Ruldaram died on the spot.

The driver of the vehicle managed to flee the spot but the police said they were scanning CCTV cameras and the accused will be arrested soon.

Investigation officer Suraj Bhan said an FIR has been registered against the unidentified dumper driver under Sections 304 A, 279 and 337 of the IPC. He said the body has been handed over to the kin after the post-mortem examination and the investigation is going on.

