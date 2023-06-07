Ludhiana: Tracks become parking lots, cyclists forced to ply on main road

Despite being the hub of industrial workers who use bicycles to commute, major roads in the city are without cycle tracks. Even at the roads where the municipal corporation has established cycle tracks, they continue being used as motor-vehicle parking. The 1.1 km track at Malhar Road has become a car parking for shoppers and visitors at the nearby outlets and eateries. (Manish/Ht)

The 1.1 km track at Malhar Road has become a car parking for shoppers and visitors at the nearby outlets and eateries. The track, around three feet wide, was promoted as a huge boost to environment-friendly initiatives.

The track from Jawaddi to Dugri, created under the Sidhwan waterfront phase two, is grappling with a similar problem. Lack of maintenance of the track has resulted in growth of dense weed. Additionally, construction materials, such as bricks, can be seen piled up on the track.

Manjeet Singh, security guard at a nearby shopping mall, commutes to work on his cycle. He said, “Although I pass along the cycle track every day, I have not used it even once as there is construction material lying all over it. Vehicles are also parked on the track and I prefer using the main road.” He added that the authorities concerned should ensure proper maintenance of the track.

As per the civic body, cycle tracks of over 5 km have been created in the city.

A one-km track was made under the Sidhwan Canal waterfront project phase one in Sarabha Nagar and another 1.1 km track was established from Jawaddi Canal bridge to Dugri canal bridge under the project’s phase two.

Cycle tracks of 1.1 km each have also been constructed on both sides of the Malhar road under the smart city mission and a 900m cycle track has been made under the Leisure Valley project alongside Sidhwan Canal, from Dugri canal bridge to Dhuri line railway crossing.

Only the track in Sarabha Nagar is being used by cyclists for routine exercise in the early hours of the day.

Sanjay Kanwar, superintending engineer and nodal officer of smart city, said, “The tracks have been created to encourage the residents for cycling and those who encroach on these cycle tracks should be mindful of their responsibility as a citizen. He added that the MC is trying to address these shortcomings.

These projects have been taken up under the smart city mission and National Clean Air Programme.

Punjab Road Safety Council member Rahul Verma said, “The cycle track at Malhar road has been made without assessing the project’s viability.” He added that the factory workers are forced to ride their cycles on the same road a heavy vehicle, making it unsafe.