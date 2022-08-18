Lalpura appointed member of BJP’s parliamentary board, poll committee
With the appointment of Iqbal Singh Lalpura as a member of parliamentary board and election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is for the first time that a Sikh representation will be seen in the highest decision-making bodies of the party.
Already serving as chairman of national commission for minorities, Lalpura, a Sikh intellectual, who had written books on Sikh and Punjabi culture, is a retired DIG of Punjab Police.
As SSP Tarn Taran, Lalpura had arrested Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in 1981. He was one of three officers who arrested militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, in a case related to a clash between some Sikhs and Nirankari sect members.
Bhindranwale had agreed to the arrest on the condition that only baptised Sikhs would take him. Lalpura was one of two cops on the team, the other being Jarnail Singh Chahal, besides a sub-divisional magistrate, BS Bhullar.
In 2022 polls, Lalpura was asked to contest as assembly elections from Ropar assembly segment but he could get over 10,000 votes.
By inducting him in the two most important bodies, party had tried to invest hugely in Lalpura with a plan to have eyes on focusing in Punjab, a senior leader said. As the party has dearth of credible home-grown Sikh faces in Punjab, through Lalpura, party plans to reach out to Sikhs. Before being appointed chairman of the national commission for minorities, he was appointed as BJP spokesperson in September 2021.
State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, while welcoming the move, said Lalpura knows and understand the Punjabi psyche better than anybody else. “His guidance will surely establish BJP in Punjab and other parts of the country,” said Sharma. Lalpura, who belongs to Rupnagar district, had served as SSP of Amritsar Rural, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran districts.
‘Gangster’ branded on Ferozepur jail inmate’s back using hot iron rod
In a shocking incident, security personnel at the Ferozepur jail premises allegedly engraved the word “gangster” on the back of an inmate with a hot iron rod. Tarsem, is facing 15 cases including robbery, drugs trafficking etc. “I have asked the jail superintendent to send me a written report on the matter,” deputy commissioner-cum-chairman central jail, Amrit Singh, Ferozepur said.
Chandigarh: Four minor boys held for robbing auto driver
Police have apprehended four minor boys for robbing an auto-rickshaw driver of the victim, Vinod Kumar of Daria village's mobile phone and wallet in Sector 26 in the wee hours of Tuesday. He submitted that four boys had hailed his auto-rickshaw near the Sector-43 ISBT to reach the Grain Market in Sector 26 around 3.30 am on Tuesday. Kumar complained that as he stopped, all four boys got down. Two of them restrained him and another started manhandling him.
44-year-old man succumbs to Covid in Chandigarh, 8th death this month
Chandigarh recorded a Covid-related fatality for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, taking its toll this month to eight, compared to four last month. The patient, a 44-year-old man from Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, died at GMCH, Sector 32. As many as 89 people tested positive in Mohali, 67 in Chandigarh and 60 in Panchkula. At 520, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 427 and Panchkula with 201.
PM to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mullanpur on August 24
Conceived over eight years ago, the state-of-the-art Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Medicity, New Chandigarh, will finally be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24. Some of the OPD facilities were already launched in May this year. Hospital director Dr Jigeeshu Divatia said all OPD services at the hospital will be made fully operational following the inauguration. He added that currently 25-30 patients were being attended to at the OPDs daily.
Truck claims scooterist’s life near Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake
A 35-year-old scooterist was killed after being hit by a truck near the Sukhna Lake light point on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as a resident of Phase 1, Monti, Ram Darbar. Police said he was working with a private company. Police received information about the accident around 7.30 am. The injured scooterist was rushed to PGIMER, where he was declared brought dead.
