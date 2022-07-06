Land fraud in Mohali village: Vigilance Bureau arrests two property dealers
Probing into the fraudulent mutation of 578 acres of village common land in Mohali’s Majrian village, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested two property dealers.
Identified as Rabbi Singh and Banarsi Das, they are accused of tampering with revenue record in connivance with officials of the revenue department and selling the land.
The accused revenue officials, naib tehsildar Varinderpal Singh Dhoot, joint sub-registrar Rupinder Singh Manku, and patwaris Daulat Ram and Iqbal Singh, were already booked under Prevention of Corruption Act in May last year.
A spokesperson of the bureau said through investigation, the economic offence wing of VB found that the accused property dealers, in collusion with revenue officials, fabricated the revenue record regarding mutation of Majrian village’s common land on May 21, 2004.
The mutation was filed by the villagers for division of their respective land pieces, of which they were actual owners. But the accused managed to alter the mutation of 558 acres of village land in the name of 14 persons, 12 of which were neither the owners nor residents of the village.
The remaining two persons are residents of Majrian village and own some of the land in question, but their shares were increased by the accused revenue officials. Later, in June 2014, 578 acres of village land were fraudulently transferred to people who didn’t own the land.
The spokesperson said accused Rabbi was responsible for procuring general power of attorney (GPA) of 69.68 acres under a fake name and sold approximately 42 acres to different people using this GPA.
Accused Banarsi sold approximately 53 acres to different people through fake mutation.
They will be produced in court for remand for further investigation in the case, the spokesperson added.
PGIMER to celebrate foundation day on July 7
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research will celebrate its foundation day on July 7, where Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj and Deeya Bajaj will be the chief guest and the guest of honour respectively. Bajaj and his daughter Deeya Bajaj were the first Indian father-daughter duo to scale Mount Everest. The former completed the explorer's Grand Slam on June 5, 2022, while completing the seven summits with his daughter Deeya.
New DGP conducts surprise checks at police stations in Mohali
The newly-appointed director general of police of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, who took over charge on Tuesday, conducted surprise checks at Mataur and Phase VIII stations. DGP Gaurav Yadav inspected the Malkhans, barracks and canteens of the two stations and inquired about the facilities being provided by the police administration.
Spice of Life | Living simply means a higher standard of life
I wasn't aware of National Simplicity Day till I came to know that it's celebrated on July 12 in honour of Henry David Thoreau, a leading transcendentalist, naturalist and author of America, on his birthday. But thanks to my parents, I learnt to value simplicity above anything else, quite early in life. Simplicity was the hallmark of both my parents. My father believed that living simply meant a higher standard of life.
Insurance policy fraud: Man held for duping Chandigarh resident
Police's cybercrime investigation cell (CCIC) arrested a 25-year-old resident of New Delhi for allegedly duping people in lieu of renewing insurance policies. The accused, Faisal Hussain, 25, of Khajuri Khas, was arrested in connection to a case registered on the complaint of Malkit Singh, who reported that an unknown person called him on his mobile claiming to be an employee of HDFC Life Insurance. The accused had opened accounts of labourers by giving them ₹4,000-₹5,000.
Two Ambala Central Jail inmates held with 15.78 gm heroin
Two inmates of Ambala Central Jail were held for allegedly possessing 15.78 gm of heroin, after they returned from an ongoing trial in Chandigarh and Panchkula courts. The drug was found during checking of the accused, Channpreet Singh of New Delhi's Nangloi and Shibu from Nepal's Birat Nagar district, Ambala Police said on Tuesday. Police said Channi was checked by the jail staff, who recovered 8.96 gm of heroin in his turban.
