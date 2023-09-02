News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Launch of ‘Invest Mohali’ will boost economic growth, says DC Aashika Jain

Launch of ‘Invest Mohali’ will boost economic growth, says DC Aashika Jain

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 02, 2023 11:43 PM IST

The DC said Mohali has a huge potential to excel in IT sector, healthcare, leisure and recreation and education sectors and the upcoming institution would explore the possibilities of the uplift of people by providing them various platforms to boost their economic growth

With a view to give a fillip to economic growth and investment in Mohali, a destination management organisation in the name of “Invest Mohali” would be launched, said deputy commissioner Aashika Jain on Saturday.

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain (HT file)
Taking part in deliberations with the Foundation for Economic Development, which is working to identify high-impact opportunities for economic growth of the society, existing and upcoming investors, the deputy commissioner said: “We have been working on developing a public-private collaboration model to work as a destination management organisation to provide platform to give boom to the underdeveloped sectors of society.”

She said Mohali has state-of-the-art education institutions in private as well as public sector. Similarly, Mohali is equipped with latest medical technology-based renowned health institutions.

The destination management organisation, based on prominent stakeholders from public and private sectors, would act as a think tank to promote economic growth of other citizens too by providing avenues in various economic sectors. “We already have identified land chunks for upgrade of existing infrastructure that must be helpful to promote Mohali as an IT hub, for medical tourism, leisure and recreation activities such as amusement parks, restaurants, nightlife and education.”

The deputy commissioner sought cooperation of the representatives of the foundation of economic development to make Mohali as a dream destination for all.

