Left with few allies, Ghulam Nabi Azad turns to small regional parties ahead of J&K polls

Rattled by the dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) led by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Ghulam Nabi Azad is planning to stitch an alliance with leaders who are not aligned with others or have recently quit their parties.

Azad, 75, had formed the DPAP in September 2022 after ending his five-decade-long association with the Congress. However, DPAP which he wanted to paint as an “alternative” to regional forces like the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party failed in its first political test, with all its three Lok Sabha candidates losing their deposits.

The party was then hit by desertion, with over a half dozen party leaders, including treasurer and former minister, Taj Mohi-ud-Din, quitting.

After the announcements of assembly polls in J&K, Azad, however, is trying to consolidate the party’s base with alliances.

“Talks are on with secular minded leaders who have not joined any political party,” DPAP chief spokesperson Salman Nazimi said, ruling out an alliance with the Peoples Conference or the Apni Party. “We are also in touch with several parties and alliances and candidates will be nominated soon,” he added.

Another senior leader and former chairperson municipal council Baramulla, Omar Kakroo. said talks are in final stages, “We will declare an alliance and it will be a strong alliance and will win seats in both regions.”

Leaders close to Azad said they are trying to woo Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) led by MP Baramulla Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid. In Lok Sabha polls, Azads party had supported Rashid, who defeated Omar Abdullah by over two lakh votes and managed to take the lead in 14 of 18 assembly segments in Baramulla.

The party, however, dismissed rumours of it being in talks with the Congress.

Despite the dismal performance of Azads party in Lok Sabha polls, it still has more than half a dozen leaders, especially former legislators, who hold sway in their segments. The two main regional parties, the NC and the PDP, however, are targeting Azad’s party, dubbing it the “C team” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).