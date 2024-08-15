 Leopard killing in Panchkula: Unidentified man booked - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Leopard killing in Panchkula: Unidentified man booked

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 15, 2024 07:38 AM IST

On August 4 around 7.30 pm, a female leopard was crossing the road near Jhuriwala village from the hilly area towards the city, when a speeding truck hit it in Panchkula

At least 10 days after a female leopard had died after being hit by a truck on the national highway near the Morni T-Point in Panchkula, police have booked an unidentified person.

The wildlife department was alerted, following which officials responded to the scene and removed the carcass. (HT File)

On August 4 around 7.30 pm, a female leopard was crossing the road near Jhuriwala village from the hilly area towards the city, when a speeding truck hit it. The wildlife department was alerted, following which officials responded to the scene and removed the carcass.

A case under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 281 of BNS was registered on the complaint of a Panchkula wildlife inspector at Chandimandir police station.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
