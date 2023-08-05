(Supply of illegal weapons) Bambiha gang shooter, MP man held, 9 pistols seized

The local police arrested two persons, including a shooter of Davinder Bambiha gang and a Madhya Pradesh resident involved in manufacturing of illegal weapons, and recovered nine pistols from their possession. The police have also recovered three magazines and two live cartridges from their possession. (iStock)

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurvir Singh Guri of Basaimi village of Ludhiana and Raja Singh of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh.

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that Guri was in jail after he was arrested by the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police in June in connection with the murder case of Gangster Jarnail Singh of Sathiala, Amritsar. As Guri was wanted by PAU police of Ludhiana in a drug peddling case lodged on December 9, 2022, the police brought him on a production warrant for questioning.

The police recovered an illegal country-made .32 bore revolver, a magazine and two live cartridges on the information provided by the accused. He is already facing 11 FIRs lodged against him at different police stations.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he had procured weapons from a man named Raja Singh of Madhya Pradesh.

“The police conducted a raid in Madhya Pradesh and arrested Raja Singh. The police have recovered another eight illegal weapons, two magazines from his possession. The accused is involved in manufacturing and supply of illegal weapons,” the commissioner of police said.

“The weapons are copies of China-based Star weapons. The accused Raja Singh stated that he used to sell one weapon ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹40,000. A separate case under the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning,” he added.

The commissioner of police said that drugs and illegal weapons are being smuggled in Punjab from other states and that he would write to the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab to further write to Madhya Pradesh Police to take action against accused involved in manufacturing and supplying of illegal weapons.

One held with two illegal pistols

In another case, the police have arrested a person, identified as Kunal Sharma Kembi, and recovered two illegal pistols and five bullets from his possession. Kembi is a member of Shubham Mota gang and is already facing trial in six cases, including assault and attempt to murder.

Police have recovered two more illegal pistols from gangster Puneet Bains aka Mani Bains and Jatinder Jindi. A total of 11 illegal pistols have been recovered so far from both the gangsters.

The commissioner of police stated that after the arrest of Jindi and Puneet Bains, the police prepared a list of their aides and rivals. During the process, the police nabbed Kembi. Puneet Bains and Shubham Mota gangs are rivals and indulged in attacks on each other.