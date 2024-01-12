Lone- Bukhari bonhomie: People’s Conference, Apni Party mat contest LS polls in alliance

A recent meeting between People’s Conference (PC) chairman Sajjad Lone and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari in Srinagar has given rise to speculations that the two parties could contest the Lok Sabha elections in alliance or will have some sort of understanding on the seat contesting. Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference Chairman Sajjad Lone. (PTI)

The Lok Sabha polls are going to be the first big elections in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, National Conference (NC) won three Kashmir seats while BJP wrested two seats of Jammu and a lone seat of Ladakh. This time with more parties in the fray, the elections will be tough as well as interesting.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, the Peoples Conference led by Sajjad Lone lost Baramulla Lok Sabha seat with a narrow margin. This time Sajjad Lone is planning to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla himself and a tie-up or understanding with Apni Party could give him a major boost. “I can contest Lok Sabha polls or any other senior leader could be the PC candidate from Baramulla, our chances are much bright this time and our cadres are already working on the ground,” PC president Sajjad Lone said.

Recently, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari and PC president Sajjad Lone had a meeting in which several issues pertaining to J&K were discussed including Lok Sabha polls which will be held in May. “Yes, Sajjad Lone and Altaf Bukhari held a meeting and discussed several political issues including Lok Sabha polls. Either Peoples Conference will back Apni Party or our party will support Sajjad Lone. One of the two leaders will contest from Baramulla and for Srinagar there will also be a strong candidate,” said a senior Apni Party leader, adding “We are divided as many leaders want Altaf Bukhari to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The discussions are still going on.”

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the decision about Lok Sabha polls or tie up will be taken at right time. “I can also be a candidate,” he added.

With INDIA bloc or People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) yet to declare their candidates for the polls, the tie up or any sort of understanding between Peoples Conference and the Apni Party can make up coming elections very interesting not only in Srinagar but also in Baramulla Lok Sabha seats.

Sajjad Lone has a very strong base in Kupwara district and some pockets of Baramulla and Bandipora while Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party is strong in Baramulla and Bandipora districts. “If votes in strongholds of PC in Kupwara and Pattan in Baramulla will merge with votes of Apni Party in Gulmarg, Uri, Bandipora and Rafiabad, the fight for NC, which won both Lok Sabha seats last time, can become very tight and seats could go to any side,” said a former legislator from north Kashmir.

Last time both Apni Party and the Peoples Conference came together after the district development council (DDC) polls in 2020 when DDC members of both these parties joined together to get Safina Baig selected as the DDC chairperson of Baramulla. Now Safina Baig along with her husband former deputy chief minister of J&K Muzaffar Baig rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) earlier this month, the tie up between Sajjad Lones Party with Altaf Bukhari’s Party could be weeks away. Bukhari also met Union home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi in which politics related to J&K was discussed. Both Apni Party and the Peoples Conference are in good books of New Delhi. Of late NC and the PDP also wants to keep central government in good humour. What has given Apni Party and PC hope is that there are strong indications National Conference wants to contest from all three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir which could see the end of the PAGD alliance in Kashmir. In 2020 DDC polls which was jointly contested by PAGD their candidates won maximum seats, later Sajad Lone’s party parted ways from alliance. “The upcoming Lok Sabha polls are going to be first important polls of J&K which will be the first political test for INDIA and PAGD alliance. If Sajjad Lone and Altaf Bukhari will join hands it could become strong combination,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, a political analyst.