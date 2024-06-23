Ludhiana: 18-year-old girl ends life 6 days before wedding, fiance arrested for abetment

Six days before her wedding ceremony, an 18-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself for a hook at her house, officials said on Sunday. Officials said that the incident happened on Saturday when the girl was alone at home. (iStock)

They added that the girl, employed as a domestic help, had chosen her suitor herself. She had a spat with her 20-year-old fiance, who was arrested on abetment charges by the Sarabha Nagar police. Officials said that the incident happened on Saturday when the girl was alone at home.

Her parents were out to buy a wedding dress for the 18-year-old. The girl and her fiance had been in a relationship for over a year and had decided to solemnise a marriage. They managed to convince their parents, who were initially against the decision.

The deceased’s mother said the accused is employed at a grocery store and was engaged to her daughter two weeks ago. They were to get married on June 28.

Her daughter was excited about the marriage. On Saturday, she sent them to the market to buy a wedding dress for her. When they returned in the evening, they found her lifeless body hanging from the hook.

Later, the family found she had a conversation with the accused over the phone. On being asked, he informed her that they had had a spat, following which she ended her life.

Sarabha Nagar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Paramvir Singh said the police have registered a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a statement by the 18-year-old’s mother.

The accused told police that during the spat, he lost his cool and told her that he would not marry her.