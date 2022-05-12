Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 2.80 lakh kg lahan, 100 litres of illicit liquor recovered in Bet area
Ludhiana: 2.80 lakh kg lahan, 100 litres of illicit liquor recovered in Bet area

Excise teams on Tuesday morning destroyed 2.8 lakh kilograms of lahan and recovered 100 litres of illicit liquor from the Bet area in Ludhiana district
A search operation being carried out by excise teams in the Bet area of Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on May 12, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Excise teams on Tuesday morning destroyed 2.8 lakh kilograms of lahan and recovered 100 litres of illicit liquor from the Bet area in Ludhiana district.

An official spokesperson said that Punjab excise commissioner Varun Roojam had constituted four teams to carry out the search operation in the Bet area. The operation was carried out at areas/villages on the banks of Satluj river including Talwani Nabad, Gorsia near Barundi; Bholewal Jadid, Rajapur, Khera Bet, Mazzara Kalan, Hakam Rai Bet, Sherewal, Baghian and Bahadur Ke. On seeing excise teams, those involved in this distillation fled, leaving behind 30 working stills, six quintals of wood, 15 iron drums, two aluminium vessels, plastic pipes and 12 bags of gur (jaggery).

During the search, a shocking fact was also come to fore that the water being used to distil the illicit liquor from lahan came from the sewage of various industrial units of Ludhiana and are full of toxic chemicals.

