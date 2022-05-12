Ludhiana: 2.80 lakh kg lahan, 100 litres of illicit liquor recovered in Bet area
Excise teams on Tuesday morning destroyed 2.8 lakh kilograms of lahan and recovered 100 litres of illicit liquor from the Bet area in Ludhiana district.
An official spokesperson said that Punjab excise commissioner Varun Roojam had constituted four teams to carry out the search operation in the Bet area. The operation was carried out at areas/villages on the banks of Satluj river including Talwani Nabad, Gorsia near Barundi; Bholewal Jadid, Rajapur, Khera Bet, Mazzara Kalan, Hakam Rai Bet, Sherewal, Baghian and Bahadur Ke. On seeing excise teams, those involved in this distillation fled, leaving behind 30 working stills, six quintals of wood, 15 iron drums, two aluminium vessels, plastic pipes and 12 bags of gur (jaggery).
During the search, a shocking fact was also come to fore that the water being used to distil the illicit liquor from lahan came from the sewage of various industrial units of Ludhiana and are full of toxic chemicals.
-
RRB-Allahabad conducts second stage of CBT for NTPC recruitment
Railway Recruitment Board, Allahabad conducted second stage computer-based test of Non Technical Popular Categories recruitment on May 9 and 10, said railway officials here on Wednesday. The test was held for level 6 for total of 7,124 vacancies including 516 seats under RRB-Allahabad and for level 4 in which there were 161 vacancies, they added. Overall attendance was about 75.14%, hechief public relation officer, NCR, Shivam Sharmaaid. Overall attendance was about 64.90%.
-
Ludhiana tragedy: 5-yr-old dies as roof collapses
In a tragic incident, a 5-year-old boy lost the victim Aditya Singh's life after the roof of his house in Tibba's Puneet Nagar collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. It took locals at least 30 minutes for the locals to rescue the toddler. Aditya's mother, Maya Devi, said that she along with Aditya and her younger son were sitting under a tree outside their house at around 12.30 pm, as it was hot indoors.
-
Robbers decamp with ₹15 lakh from factory in Ludhiana
Six armed miscreants barged into a clothing factory in Focal Point, Phase 7, in broad daylight on Wednesday and robbed two employees of ₹15 lakh. Pardeep Kumar and Arun Kumar, who work with the accounts department of Fahrenheit Clothing, said that they were distributing salaries to employees from a cabin in the factory and the main gate was bolted from inside. On being informed, the Focal Point police reached the spot and initiated a probe.
-
Behbal Kalan firing: 2 months to go before deadline, case status has not changed
The 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case has not moved an inch in the trial court or Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) since a three-month deadline was set by the government to bring the case to a logical conclusion. A team of lawyers, constituted by the state government, to give monthly updates to the victims' kin reached Faridkot on Wednesday.
-
PAU research fellow dies under mysterious circumstances
A research fellow at the economics and sociology department of Punjab Agricultural University died under mysterious circumstances at Sumit's rented accommodation in Asha Puri on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as a native of Kotkapura, 31, Sumit Kumar. A family member said that Sumit was stressed for the past few months. Agri-economist Shruti Bhogal said Sumit was an amiable and a kind person. Sumit is survived by his wife and 2-year-old son.
