Ludhiana | 2 bike-born men speed away after throwing infant body on street

Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Local saw the men throwing an infant’s dead body on a street in Basant Vihar at Noorwala road in Basti Jodhewal area of Ludhiana and informed the police

Complainant Rajesh Pal of Basant Vihar, Ludhiana, said that he had gone for a walk in the evening when he noticed two bikers throwing a bag in the street. As the bag landed on the street, the infant’s body popped out of the bag following which he raised the alarm. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two bike-born men allegedly sped away after throwing an infant’s dead body on a street in Basant Vihar at Noorwala road in Basti Jodhewal area on Saturday.

Local saw the men in the act and informed the police.

Complainant Rajesh Pal of Basant Vihar said that he had gone for a walk in the evening when he noticed two bikers throwing a bag in the street. As the bag landed on the street, the infant’s body popped out of the bag following which he raised the alarm.

Assistant sub-inspector Karamjit Singh, the investigating officer, said the body is of a newborn, and it is yet to be ascertained if the baby was killed after birth or if it was a stillborn.

He added that two unidentified men and a woman have been booked.

The ASI added that police will check records of hospitals, nursing homes and midwives to find out about deliveries that have taken place in the past two or three days.

Police have registered a case under Section 315 (acts done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth), 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against two men and a woman. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras in the area for more clues.

Monday, November 07, 2022
