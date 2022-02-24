Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 2 marriage palace employees held for colleague’s gangrape
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 2 marriage palace employees held for colleague’s gangrape

Though the incident took place on February 9, the victim lodged her complaint on Tuesday. Soon after getting the complaint, police arrested two accused before they could flee the city.
Police arrested the accused from Star Road in Ludhiana when they were trying to escape the city to evade arrest. (Getty Images)
Police arrested the accused from Star Road in Ludhiana when they were trying to escape the city to evade arrest. (Getty Images)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two marriage palace employees, including a teenager, allegedly gangraped their 30-year-old colleague, after a wedding party.

Though the incident took place on February 9, the victim lodged her complaint on Tuesday. Soon after getting the complaint, police arrested two accused before they could flee the city.

They were identified as Kuldeep, 32, a sanitary worker, and Ravi, 19, a waiter.

The victim, who used to wash utensils at the marriage palace, said that on February 9, she was called in for work. After the wedding party ended, the accused took her to a storeroom, stating that there are more utensils to be washed.

On reaching there, they overpowered her and took turns to rape her. They left with a threat that if she complained about the incident, they would kill her two children.

It was only after the woman revealed the incident to her husband that he persuaded her to lodge a police complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Naveen Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 376 D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

On Wednesday, police arrested the accused from Star Road when they were trying to escape the city to evade arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out