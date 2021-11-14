Ludhiana | 2 salesmen steal dresses worth 5 lakh, open showroom

Two salesmen of a readymade and wedding-wear showroom who stole dresses worth ₹5.31 lakh and opened their own store at Rani Jhansi Road were booked on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rajiv Kalra and Sanjiv Kumar, both residents of Khanna. An FIR had been lodged on the statement of Ravinder Kumar of Sarabha Nagar, the owner of Royalista, a showroom on the posh Satpal Mittal Road (Malhar Road).

Ravinder Kumar said the accused had been working in his showroom for 15 years. However, he later learnt that the accused would steal expensive dresses from the showroom. “The theft was discovered during the audit.”

Whenever he would ask for the stolen dresses, they would claim that they had been misplaced within the showroom. However, later they quit without notice and stopped taking his calls.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malkit Ram, who is investigating the case, said that the accused have been booked under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for their arrest.