Ludhiana: 21-year-old stabbed to death at birthday party

Birthday celebrations at a chicken corner in Hans Kalan village, Jagraon , took a deadly turn after a 21-year-old attendee was stabbed to death over a mobile phone. Two others suffered injuries and have been hospitalised.

The accused, Mandeep Singh Dashmesh Nagar of Jagraon and Harpreet Singh of Changna village, are on the run.

The victim, Randeep Singh of Pudain village of Jagraon had been invited to the party by one Harpreet Singh of Hans Kalan village. Liquor was also served at the party. Later, an argument broke out over an I-Phone with Mandeep claiming that he had given his phone to Harpreet Singh Changna. However, Randeep reminded him that he had promised to give his phone to the man of the hour, Harpreet of Hans Kalan village.

The victim’s brothers Ravinderjit Singh and Lakhbir Singh said they came to the chicken corner upon learning that Randeep had been involved in a fight and saw Mandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh Changna stabbing Randeep, repeatedly. When they tried to intervene, the accused injured them too and fled.

The victims were rushed to hospital, where the doctors declared Randeep dead. Inspector Jaspal Singh said a murder case had been registered. A hunt is on for their arrest.