Ludhiana | 24/7 agitation launched: PAU students seek filling of vacant posts in state departments
Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to fill vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture department, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) students commenced a 24/7 agitation against the government at gate number 1 of the university on Ferozepur road from Wednesday.
Under the banner of PAU Students Association (PAUSA), students conducted a march from the university library till gate number 1 and commenced the protest.
Students said, “510 posts of agriculture development officer, 150 posts of horticulture development officer, 20 posts of soil conservation officer and 370 posts of agriculture sub-inspector are lying vacant in the state departments. A memorandum was also submitted to minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development Laljit Singh Bhullar during his recent visit to Guru Angad Dev veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), but to no avail.”
They said a number of memorandums had been submitted with the previous and current government in the state, but the government was paying no heed. “Due to which, eligible PhD, MSc and BSc students are unemployed and are forced to stage agitation,” students added.
While stating that the agitation would continue until their demand is fulfilled, the students also warned the government of a chain hunger strike in the coming days.
A member of PAUSA, Babanpreet Singh, said around 50 per cent of the posts were lying vacant. “Students have been submitting memorandums with the government for the last one-and-a-half-year, but to no avail. The AAP government made tall claims of filling the posts ahead of elections, but no concrete steps have been taken yet.” Singh said.
Earlier in the month, GADVASU interns had also observed a chain hunger strike for over a week seeking hike in stipend. The strike was called off after the university hiked the stipend and minister Bhullar handed over notification of hiked stipend to students.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics