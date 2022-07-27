Ludhiana | 24/7 agitation launched: PAU students seek filling of vacant posts in state departments

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to fill vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture department, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) students commenced a 24/7 agitation against the government at gate number 1 of the university on Ferozepur road from Wednesday.

Under the banner of PAU Students Association (PAUSA), students conducted a march from the university library till gate number 1 and commenced the protest.

Students said, “510 posts of agriculture development officer, 150 posts of horticulture development officer, 20 posts of soil conservation officer and 370 posts of agriculture sub-inspector are lying vacant in the state departments. A memorandum was also submitted to minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development Laljit Singh Bhullar during his recent visit to Guru Angad Dev veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), but to no avail.”

They said a number of memorandums had been submitted with the previous and current government in the state, but the government was paying no heed. “Due to which, eligible PhD, MSc and BSc students are unemployed and are forced to stage agitation,” students added.

While stating that the agitation would continue until their demand is fulfilled, the students also warned the government of a chain hunger strike in the coming days.

A member of PAUSA, Babanpreet Singh, said around 50 per cent of the posts were lying vacant. “Students have been submitting memorandums with the government for the last one-and-a-half-year, but to no avail. The AAP government made tall claims of filling the posts ahead of elections, but no concrete steps have been taken yet.” Singh said.

Earlier in the month, GADVASU interns had also observed a chain hunger strike for over a week seeking hike in stipend. The strike was called off after the university hiked the stipend and minister Bhullar handed over notification of hiked stipend to students.