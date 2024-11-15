Ludhiana: 24-year-old man sells bike, concocts robbery story to hide it from family

The local police on Friday said a 24-year-old man allegedly filed a fake robbery complaint and process to take action under the Punjab Police Act had been started. Police investigation found that Pankaj sold his bike for ₹ 1 lakh to a Haibowal resident (HT File)

They said that the accused, Pankaj Kumar of Mandeep Colony in Giaspura, had filed a complaint two days ago, alleging that four miscreants robbed him of his Royal Enfield Standard Bike. However, police investigation found that Pankaj sold his bike for ₹1 lakh to a Haibowal resident and ‘concocted’ a robbery story to hide the matter from his family.

Giaspura police station in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharminder Singh said Pankaj has completed his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and gives tuition classes to children at his home. His mother is a teacher at a private school.

He said Pankaj filed a complaint stating that his mother went to Sherpur to see a relative on November 13 . The In the complaint, he said he was going to pick her up on his bike and as he reached Giaspura park, four miscreants intercepted his way and asked him to hand over the keys of his bike.

He said that when he resisted, the accused assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon.

The ASI added that the police had registered a first-information report (FIR) under section 304 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified accused and started an investigation.

The police scanned footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and found no evidence of the robbery, the ASI said, and added that when the cops questioned Pankaj harshly, he confessed to the crime.

Pankaj said he needed money to clear his dues and sold his bike for ₹1.08 lakh to one Faraz Khan of Jassian Road, Haibowal.

He said he did not want his family members to find out that he sold his bike and hence, he concocted the robbery story.