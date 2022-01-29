Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 3 arrested with 50 cartons of illicit liquor
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 3 arrested with 50 cartons of illicit liquor

Ludhiana police have also seized the three cars being used by the accused for smuggling illicit liquor
A team of Ludhiana police conducted the raid following a tip-off and arrested the three accused with the illicit liquor. (HT File)
A team of Ludhiana police conducted the raid following a tip-off and arrested the three accused with the illicit liquor. (HT File)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a drive launched in view of the state assembly elections, a team of the CIA Staff-1 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested three persons with 50 cartons of illicit liquor. The team also seized three cars in which the illicit liquor was being smuggled.

The accused have been identified as Sukhdeep Singh alias Deepa, 24, of New Janta Nagar, Nikhil Bagga alias Hunny, 21, of Janta Nagar, and Paramjit Singh alias Taj, 24, of Maha Singh Nagar. Their accomplice, Jaspreet Singh alias Sahil of Guru Nanak Nagar, is yet to be arrested.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Buta Singh said they received a tip-off that the accused Jaspreet Singh, along with his three accomplices, was smuggling liquor from Chandigarh and going to drop it at Suman Nagar on Jaspal Bangar Road.

Following the information, a police team conducted a raid at the spot and nabbed the three accused with the illicit liquor.

During questioning, it was found that the accused Sukhdeep works as CNC operator in a factory in Phillaur while Nikhil Bagga is an accountant and Paramjit works as recovery agent for a finance company.

A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act was registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out