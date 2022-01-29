Ludhiana: 3 arrested with 50 cartons of illicit liquor

In a drive launched in view of the state assembly elections, a team of the CIA Staff-1 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested three persons with 50 cartons of illicit liquor. The team also seized three cars in which the illicit liquor was being smuggled.

The accused have been identified as Sukhdeep Singh alias Deepa, 24, of New Janta Nagar, Nikhil Bagga alias Hunny, 21, of Janta Nagar, and Paramjit Singh alias Taj, 24, of Maha Singh Nagar. Their accomplice, Jaspreet Singh alias Sahil of Guru Nanak Nagar, is yet to be arrested.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Buta Singh said they received a tip-off that the accused Jaspreet Singh, along with his three accomplices, was smuggling liquor from Chandigarh and going to drop it at Suman Nagar on Jaspal Bangar Road.

Following the information, a police team conducted a raid at the spot and nabbed the three accused with the illicit liquor.

During questioning, it was found that the accused Sukhdeep works as CNC operator in a factory in Phillaur while Nikhil Bagga is an accountant and Paramjit works as recovery agent for a finance company.

A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act was registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station.