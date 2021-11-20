Ludhiana | 3 teens held for murder bid on classmate

Three teenagers have been arrested for carrying out a murder bid on their classmate on Thursday.

The police have arrested Gurashish of New Suhash Nagar, Hritik Khatri of Swaran Park and another minor accomplice. However, 15 others were also involved in the assault.

The victim, Rajveer Chahal, 18, of New Shastri Nagar, a Class-12 student, said, he had gone to the Hosiery Complex, Guru Vihar, to resolve the differences between his friend, Vansh, and, Gurashish. The two had had a spat over a girl the previous day.

However, when they reached there they saw that the accused had sharp-edged weapons and baseball bats. Chahal suffered a head injury during the assault and was taken to the hospital by Vansh.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurjit Singh said Vansh had also suffered minor injuries in the attack. A case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (grievous hurt ), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Two Samrala residents held for murder bid on friend

Five days after two men shot their friend and left him injured in Lopon village in Samrala, the police arrested the accused on Thursday.

The accused, Navpreet Singh and Amritpal Singh, are residents of Lopon village. The victim, Harpreet Singh, suffered a damaged jaw in the attack as the bullet hurt his cheek. In a written statement, Harpreet Singh, said the accused were his friends and frequently visited his house. On Saturday, they were making small talk when the accused asked him for money. When he expressed his inability to arrange the money, they threatened to shoot him. Harpreet took it in a light vein, assuming that they were joking. However, the accused actually whipped out a gun and opened fire, injuring him.

Station house officer inspector Parkash Masih said a case had been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The weapon used to commit the crime is yet to be found.