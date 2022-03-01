Ludhiana | 6 fresh cases of Covid, one death reported, 3.6L receive polio drops

As many as six fresh Covid cases and one death was reported in the district on Tuesday.

The casualty took the death count to 2,276.

There are a total of 1,09,681 patients who have been infected by the virus, while 1,07,352 residents of the city have been successfully recovered.

Currently, there are 53 active cases in the city, of which 47 are under home isolation, while five patients are admitted in private facilities, one patient is undergoing treatment at government hospital.

3.6 lakh receive polio drops

As many as 76.88 percent of children were administered polio drops by the teams of the health department in three days of the drive during the Pulse Polio National Immunisation Day round.

On Tuesday, the teams covered a total of 3,23,924 houses and administered polio drops to 1,06,602 children.

With this, as of now, 3,68,955 children have received polio drops and 8,92,820 houses have been covered.

There are 2,760 teams constituted by the district health department for administering polio drops to an estimate of 4,79,903 children. Besides, 506 supervisors have been deployed to ensure coverage of the targeted population.

The health department said in villages, the drive will be conducted for three days till March 1, while the drive will continue till March 3 in the city and urban belt of Sahnewal and Koomkalan. During the drive, the teams have to cover as many as 11,34,112 houses.