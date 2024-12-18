Ludhiana: Aided school teachers urge Punjab government to fulfil unmet demands

The union members of government-aided schools have expressed strong resentment over government policies, warning that these are endangering the future of aided schools and staff. On Tuesday, the teachers submitted a letter of resentment to CM Bhagwant Mann, with a copy handed to Ludhiana’s assistant commissioner (General) Payal Goyal. The letter of resentment submitted to CM Bhagwant Mann, with a copy handed to Ludhiana’s assistant commissioner (General) Payal Goyal, highlighted that some schools in Punjab have already closed, while many others are on the brink of shutting down. The lack of government grants since March 2024 for drawing and PTI teachers has caused severe financial hardships for the ones affected. (HT Photo)

Gurmeet Singh Madnipur, state president of the Punjab Government-Aided Teachers and Employees Union 1967, criticised the delays in implementing the sixth pay commission for aided school teachers and retirees. “Even after the release of the official notification in June, teachers and retirees have not received cash benefits. For the teachers who retired after June 30, 2024, there has been no official letter on their pension cases in new scales and enhanced dearness allowance (DA), which is creating confusion and causing delays in preparing their pension case according to the sixth pay commission,” he said.

The union also pointed out the drastic decline in aided schools and teaching posts across the state. “From 512 schools under the grant-in-aid scheme in 1967, the number has dropped to 430. Out of 58 schools, six schools in Ludhiana have already been shut. The teaching staff has also decreased alarmingly from 9,468 to just 1,600, primarily due to retirements and no new recruitment since 2003,” informed Madnipur.

Sharanjeet Singh Kadimazra, general secretary of the union, demanded the benefits for in-service employees and retirees to be on par with government school teachers. He also urged the government to improve transparency by providing HRMS and GPF numbers for aided school staff.

The union further suggested merging aided schools staff with government schools under the pay protection model with the old pension scheme, following examples from states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The teachers warned of worsening conditions if the government fails to act promptly.